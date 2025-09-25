Skaters in Colorado hope to keep skatepark they built without proper permits

A couple of local skaters have started building a DIY skatepark under a bridge in Littleton. However, the Colorado Department of Transportation owns the property.

The makeshift skatepark is located under the overpass at Santa Fe Drive and Belleview Avenue. CBS

CDOT says the skaters built the skatepark without first going through the regular permitting process, as required by law. Now these skaters are hoping to work with the state department to keep the skatepark alive.

Grant Aaron and Matthe Eller built the DIY skatepark under the overpass at Santa Fe Drive and Belleview Avenue. It's an area that is largely unused, with a large pad of concrete.

"Just over a month ago, I was down here, and I looked over and light bulbs went off in my head," said Aaron.

After Curbside Skatepark in Sheridan closed for good last year, Aaron said he wanted to find a new spot for local skaters to enjoy.

"When we lost that, I realized we really need a space that's free or cheap, that the community can come to locally and enjoy on a rainy or snowy day," said Aaron. "A lot of skaters don't want to pay for a session. They just want to drive 10 minutes down the street, get out of the car, and be able to skate."

"We chose this spot because it was covered, and the infrastructure is already here, and the groundwork has already been laid," said Eller.

The two had a vision for the unused space, hoping to give it a new purpose.

"We cleaned up glass, needles, and trash. We started really building and building every day, and that's when the cops came," said Aaron.

The two have since submitted an application to CDOT for a special use permit and also submitted documentation laying out the proposed use of space, goals and objectives, and installation of the skatepark.

"We have provided a conceptual drawing to CDOT for the layout of the space. We've developed a project proposal for them that details how things are going to be built, how they're going to be maintained," said Eller.

In a statement from CDOT, the agency says the application is under internal review and, "this process will determine if the skatepark can be allowed to safely operate on this property."

"We're not trying to do this haphazardly. We want to try to utilize what's already here and use as much volunteer effort as we can. We want to build all this stuff ourselves, but we want to do it in a way that's professional," said Eller.

"We're seeing if we can make this a legitimate spot that the community can come together and skate at whenever they want," said Aaron.

CDOT requires that all projects follow the proper permitting process before construction to ensure safety. Aaron and Eller are waiting to hear back on CDOT's response.