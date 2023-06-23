Watch CBS News
Sinkhole closes Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe in Englewood

Sinkhole closes Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe in Englewood
A sinkhole appeared in a major thoroughfare in Englewood on Friday morning. The sinkhole has closed eastbound lanes of Oxford Avenue from Santa Fe to Windemere Street and Navajo Street and southbound lanes of Windemere Street and Navajo Street at Oxford Avenue. 

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until repairs are made.   

What caused the sinkhole is being investigated. 

This happened close to where a sinkhole opened on a grassy area along Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe Drive nearly four years ago. 

