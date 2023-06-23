Sinkhole closes Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe in Englewood

A sinkhole appeared in a major thoroughfare in Englewood on Friday morning. The sinkhole has closed eastbound lanes of Oxford Avenue from Santa Fe to Windemere Street and Navajo Street and southbound lanes of Windemere Street and Navajo Street at Oxford Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until repairs are made.

Road Closure



Eastbound Oxford Ave from Santa Fe to Windemere St/Navajo St and Southbound Windemere St/Navajo St at Oxford Ave are closed due to a large sinkhole in the roadway.



Please use alternate routes until advised. pic.twitter.com/lOp2ZGjb1p — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 23, 2023

What caused the sinkhole is being investigated.

This happened close to where a sinkhole opened on a grassy area along Oxford Avenue at Santa Fe Drive nearly four years ago.