Colorado woman sentenced in deadly hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

The Colorado woman who was arrested in Arkansas months after a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man riding a bicycle has been sentenced. Sidney Whitmarsh pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving death and vehicular homicide- DUI was sentenced to 16 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputies found a body down an embankment off the side of Highway 6. The body was discovered about Jan. 9, 2024, off Highway 6 near mile marker 165 near the town of Edwards.

Investigators said the victim, later identified as Vildozola Romero, was riding a bicycle two days earlier on Jan. 7 between the hours of 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Highway 6 when he was struck and the vehicle left the scene.

The driver was later identified as Whitmarsh and she was arrested in Clarendon, Arkansas on March 21, 2024.