2 detained after shots fired at Cherry Creek State Park Swim Beach

Two people were detained after shots were fired at the Cherry Creek State Park Swim Beach on Sunday night. Witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons about 6 p.m. Sunday then the men jumped in their vehicle and took off.

Deputies tried to stop the men but they refused. Deputies used their patrol cars to end the pursuit at E. Smoky Hill Rd. and E. Radcliff Dr.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a fence and into the backyard of a home. No injuries were reported. The men were questioned by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigators.