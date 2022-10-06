Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: 2nd suspect, Gabriel Sharma, arrested

Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: Suspect Zakiyy Lucas charged, another at large

A second suspect has been arrested after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. That suspect has been identified as Gabriel Sharma, 18.

CBS

Sharma faces charges of felony attempted murder with extreme indifference, felony attempted murder after deliberation, and disorderly conduct. He remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Boulder police, along with the Boulder District Attorney's Office, Longmont police and the Boulder County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at Sharma's home in Longmont where a semi-automatic rifle and revolver were recovered from the scene.

The other suspect, Zakiyy Lucas, was arrested shortly after the shootout early Sunday morning.

Boulder police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street in Boulder where they found the suspects engaged in an active shooting.

CBS

Police said that "at least three different types of firearms were involved" in the shootout and that there were likely more people involved in the fight than Lucas and Sharma.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking Lucas in the arm during the melee, and they say that's when they captured Lucas. No officers were hurt.

In arrest documents, police wrote that Lucas fired rounds not only at people who were involved in the fight but also in the direction of uninvolved bystanders. They say he said he said he "shouldn't have did that s---" after getting caught. When an officer asked him who he was shooting at, he allegedly said "Just some mother f----s who tried to jump my homie right quick."

The suspect who is among those who escaped is believed to be the person shown in the photo below. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 22-09880.



Boulder Police

Lucas was treated at the hospital and is now being held on a $500,000 bond. He tentatively faces the following charges:

- attempt murder in the first degree-extreme indifference

- felony attempt murder in the first degree-after deliberation

- misdemeanor disorderly conduct-discharge firearm

At this time authorities are not releasing his booking photo.

The shooting was apparently captured on camera by at least one bystander and was seen widely across social media sites.