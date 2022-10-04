Shootout on the Hill in Boulder: Suspect Zakiyy Lucas charged, another at large

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus. It happened early Sunday morning and Zakiyy Lucas now faces charges. Another suspect is also at large and police released a photo of him.

At the time Boulder police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Street.

"They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

CBS

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that "at least three different types of firearms were involved" in the shootout and that there were likely more people involved in the fight than the Lucas and the suspect whose photo has been released.

One of the officers fired their weapon, striking Lucas in the arm during the melee, and they say that's when they captured Lucas. No officers were hurt.

In arrest documents, police wrote that Lucas fired rounds not only at people who were involved in the fight but also in the direction of uninvolved bystanders. They say he said he said he "shouldn't have did that s---" after getting caught. When an officer asked him who he was shooting at, he allegedly said "Just some mother f----s who tried to jump my homie right quick."

The suspect who is among those who escaped is believed to be the person shown in the photo below. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Detective Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 22-09880.



Boulder Police

Lucas was treated at the hospital and is now being held on a $500,000 bond. He tentatively faces the following charges:

- attempt murder in the first degree-extreme indifference

- felony attempt murder in the first degree-after deliberation

- misdemeanor disorderly conduct-discharge firearm

At this time authorities are not releasing his booking photo.

The shooting was apparently captured on camera by at least one bystander and was seen widely across social media sites.