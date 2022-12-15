Man suspected of stealing cars shot and killed by police on I-76 after firing on officers
Interstate 76 in Hudson was closed for a short time Wednesday after a shooting involving police.
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says police were trying to pull over a 26-year-old man accused of trying to steal cars in Kersey.
When the car was stopped near Hudson, they say the suspect fire at officers. That's when one of the officers fired back.
The suspect was killed. His name has not been released.
