Police shoot and kill allegedly armed driver on Highway 36 near McCaslin Boulevard in Colorado

Police in Colorado shot and killed a man on U.S. Highway 36 near McCaslin Boulevard when they say he pointed a gun at them.

The Colorado State Patrol said a trooper stopped a car around 11:40 a.m. and as they approached it, noticed bullet holes in the window. The trooper waited for backup and then asked the driver to step out, which they did.

CSP, in a Sunday evening news release, said the driver put a gun down on his car but during talks with the driver, he picked the gun up and pointed it at the trooper and Boulder County sheriff's deputies.

CSP then said, "shots were fired at that point," and one law enforcement officer's equipment was struck by gunfire, although they don't say who fired first or if the suspect fired at all. Troopers and deputies shot the driver and attempted first aid at the scene but that driver died.

Neither the suspect nor any of the troopers or deputies were immediately identified. CSP said no law enforcement officers were injured.

Copter4 flew over that scene Sunday afternoon, which showed a car stopped on the shoulder and several CSP and Boulder County Sheriff's Officer cruisers were stopped behind it as investigators surveyed the scene.

The troopers and deputies who fired their weapons were placed on paid leave, as is common in police shootings, pending an investigation from the 20th Judicial District Critical Incident Team.

CBS News Colorado asked CSP a series of questions in response to its news release Sunday evening but did not immediately hear back.