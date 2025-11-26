Shooting takes place in area of Colorado hospital, Weld County Sheriff's Office says Greeley police were involved

A shooting took place in Greeley on Wednesday, and police in the Northern Colorado city say there were officers involved.

A post on the Weld Couty Sheriff's Office's social media at 5:31 p.m. says it took place 1801 16th Street. That's the address of Banner North Colorado Medical Center. In the early evening, numerous police cars could be seen outside the hospital and crime tape was up.

Police said there's "no danger to the public" but they asked people to avoid the area.

The hospital remained open in the evening.