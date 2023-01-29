Shooting at Colorado Mills Mall under investigation

Lakewood police are investigating a shooting from Saturday night at the Colorado Mills Mall.

No injuries were reported but police are still looking for suspects in the shooting that left bullet holes in Dick's Sporting Goods and Off Broadway Shoes.

When officers arrived around 7:45 p.m., people were fleeing the mall, located at 14500 West Colfax Ave.

In a statement, police say gunfire was exchanged by "two groups of individuals" just outside the mall, but didn't provide any other details Sunday.