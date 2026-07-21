Suspect vehicle crashes into RTD bus in Denver after pursuit

Commerce City police say a suspect connected with an attempted murder case was a passenger in a vehicle that fled into Denver before it crashed into an RTD bus.

According to the Commerce City Police Department, the female passenger is suspected of being an accessory to attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the city on Sunday. That shooting took place at Highway 2 and 72nd Avenue.

The CCPD says officers were pursuing the vehicle the woman was riding in on Tuesday afternoon when it passed into Denver.

The officers reportedly lost sight of it when it entered Denver, and they called off the pursuit. Soon after, the vehicle reportedly crashed into an RTD bus, injuring the driver and the suspect already wanted by the police. Both of them were taken to the hospital for treatment, and the CCPD says they are each facing a number of charges.

Authorities say no one on the bus was injured.

The Denver Police Department closed the intersection of 16th and Champa Street so officers and an outside agency can investigate the scene.