Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 arrested in deadly shooting linked to extra-marital affair

By Jeff Todd

/ CBS Colorado

Westminster police arrest Sheryl Salzbrenner in murder case
Westminster police arrest Sheryl Salzbrenner in murder case 00:15

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden.

westy-homicide-2-copy.jpg
Westminster Police

Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. 

Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband.

westy-homicide-scene-1-copy.jpg
Westminster Police

Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting.

During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.

sheryl-salzbrenner-mug.jpg
Sheryl Salzbrenner  Westminster Police

Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 

Jeff Todd
Jeff-Todd.jpg

Jeff Todd is a reporter for CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 12:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.