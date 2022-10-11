Watch CBS News
Westminster police arrest Sheryl Salzbrenner in murder case

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Westminster police arrested a homicide suspect wanted in a murder from last Friday. Officers rushed to the 8300 block of Church Ranch Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Sheryl Salzbrenner  Westminster Police

When they arrived they found a deceased adult female. Officers were quickly able to figure out that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and the suspect in the case, later identified as Sheryl Salzbrenner, was arrested late the next afternoon.

Salzbrenner remains in custody at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified. 

First published on October 11, 2022 / 4:33 PM

