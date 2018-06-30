Jeff Todd joined CBS4 working in the Mountain Newsroom in 2011 and moved to the Denver Newsroom in 2015.

During his time in the mountains, he enjoyed interviewing ski superstars Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin, and has reported a number of important stories across the Western Slope and beyond.

Jeff has helped cover wildfires throughout the state, and was the only TV reporter in Estes Park during the flooding of 2013. He says he had the most fun on air during his "Driving to the Championship" assignment in 2014 when he drove across the country before the Denver Broncos played the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. The 2015 World Alpine Ski Championships at Beaver Creek were another of his reporting highlights.

Before joining CBS4 Jeff reported throughout the Southwest, covering the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma at KFDA-TV and reporting throughout New Mexico for KRQE-TV.

"Returning to Colorado is a dream come true," Jeff said. "Though I was born in Los Angeles, I am a proud graduate of the CU School of Journalism and Mass Communication and love telling stories from throughout Colorado. I'm excited for the new challenge ahead on the Front Range."

LINK: See The Whole CBS4 News Team

In his free time, if he's not watching futbol or football, you'll find Jeff on the slopes. He's snowboarded at every resort in the state.

Just The Facts

Who would play you in a movie? A Rogan, either Seth or Joe

Most Memorable Interview: T. Boone Pickens dodging my questions

Dream Interview: The President

Dream job: Lakers Sideline Reporter

Job you would never attempt: Anything involving a cubicle

Alma mater: CU

Year hired: 2011

First TV appearance: CBS4 on a story about high calorie foods. I was an intern, and had to eat all these appetizers and desserts that were each over 2,000 calories.

Why I'm a journalist: There's nothing else I've wanted to do in my life. Getting out and telling interesting stories is the best job in the world.

Hometown: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Favorite food: pizza with french fries on the side

Favorite sports team: USC Trojan Football

Word that best describes CBS4: Professional

Favorite word: Gnarly

Least favorite word: "Hecka"

Favorite noise: My iPhone text message horn

Least favorite noise: late night phone calls from bosses

What keeps you in Colorado: The mountains

Biggest risk you've taken: Flew in a T-38 out of Holloman AFB

Send an email to Jeff Todd by selecting his name from the pulldown menu below: