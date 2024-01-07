Sheridan Boulevard and Evans Avenue closed as Denver police investigate officer-involved crash

Denver police say it's investigating a crash involving an officer and two other motorists

The department says the crash happened in the area of S. Sheridan Boulevard and W. Evans Avenue.

One motorist and two officers were reportedly transported to be evaluated for injuries. Their injuries are reportedly not to be serious.

According to DPD, the crash happened while officers responded to another call in the area.

Sheridan Boulevard is closed between Evans Avenue and Warren Avenue due to the crash as DPD advises drivers to take alternate routes.