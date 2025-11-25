Watch CBS News
Shelter in place lifted in south Denver metro area, suspect arrested

By
Christa Swanson
/ CBS Colorado

A shelter-in-place order issued early Tuesday morning in the south Denver metro area has been lifted.

shelter-in-place-order-douglas-county.jpg
Shelter in place map from DCSO Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office issued the warning around 6:15 a.m. for residents just north of NcArthur Ranch Road between Grig's Road and S. Quebect Street.

Authorities said they were looking for 2 potential suspects in the area. The department asked residents to lock their doors and call 911 if they notice any suspicious activity.

Thirty minutes later, the shelter in place was lifted. DCSO said they have the suspect in custody and that there is no second suspect.

shelter-in-place-douglas-county.jpg
CBS

The department has not yet released further information on what led to the shelter in place order.

