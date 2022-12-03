Watch CBS News
Shelter-in-place issued in Fort Collins near Warren Lake

A shelter-in-place was issued just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Fort Collins near the area of Warren Park and Warren Lake.

Why it was issued remains unclear, but Larimer County's emergency alert system set reverse 911 calls urging people to shelter between the intersections of Kingston Drive and Stratton Drive to Mansfield Drive and Stratton Drive.

That's in the Village East neighborhood, east of the Cinemark and just north of East Horsetooth Road.

