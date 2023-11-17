Shedeur Sanders sets Colorado Buffaloes record for most passing yards in a single season

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has just set the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders eclipsed Sefo Liufau's record of 3,200 passing yards in CU's Friday night game against Washington State at Martin Stadium.

Sanders surpassed the record after a 45-yard completion to Travis Hunter at the 1:00-mark of the first quarter for a touchdown.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Folsom Field on Nov. 4, 2023 in Boulder. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Liufau's record has held for 9 years.

Sanders and the Buffs are in Pullman, Washington, seeking this season's second Pac-12 Conference win. If they defeat the Cougars they will be one win away from becoming bowl eligible. They travel to Utah on Nov. 25 in their final conference matchup and their last regularly scheduled game of the season.

This is Sanders' first year with the Buffs after starting his college playing career at Jackson State. He has another year of eligibility and will decide in the offseason whether he'll return to the huddle at CU and take a shot at beating his new record.

"This proves you could come from anywhere and go to a different division, go play on a different level, on a different stage, and be able to do it. I really feel like it should be inspiration toward other FCS players, knowing all it takes is you just have an opportunity to do it on a bigger stage," Sanders said last Saturday after the Buffaloes final home game.

Sanders is also close to overtaking Liufau for the most passing touchdowns in a Buffaloes season. In 2014 Liufau had 28 passing TDs.