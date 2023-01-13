Suspect in Wheat Ridge gas station shooting remains in custody at Indiana jail

The man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Wheat Ridge gas station last month remains in custody in Indiana. The owner of a convenience store was shot and killed while working at the store on 44th Avenue near I-70 on Jan. 5.

The suspect, identified as Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was captured in Posey County, Indiana after driving more than 1,000 miles and a police chase.

Westminster police officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business located at 12300 W 44th Avenue about 8 p.m. Jan. 5.

When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim identified as Vesharaj Lamichhane, was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.

Investigators said they learned from surveillance recordings that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.

Chance remains in custody on charges in that state related to the police chase and crash and on the homicide charges from Wheat Ridge. He is expected to appear in court next month and will eventually be extradited to Colorado.