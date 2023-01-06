Gas station owner killed in Wheat Ridge, suspect Shawnathan Deangelo captured in Indiana

The owner and clerk of a gas station and convenience store in Wheat Ridge was shot and killed at his business on Thursday night, Wheat Police Department said.

Troopers Arrest Colorado Murder Suspect after Brief Chase https://t.co/913JfoBUHJ — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) January 6, 2023

In an update from Indiana State Police and Wheat Ridge PD, the suspect identified as Shawnathan Deangelo Chance, 26, was captured in Indiana.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the call for suspicious activity at the business at approximately 8 p.m. It is located at 12300 W 44th Avenue.

When first responders arrived, the 53-year-old victim identified as Vesharaj Lamichhane, was found dead and there was no suspect at the scene.

"He made sure everyone was alright. He even gave me toboggans, free drinks, everyone loved him," said Jakob Sloan, a regular customer. "He was a great guy and I hope his soul rests in peace."

Investigators said they learned from surveillance recordings that the suspect attacked the clerk and then shot and killed him. Then the suspect got away from the scene in the victim's car.

"There were a lot of cameras, they obviously immediately went to that surveillance footage and were able to see a suspect come in and attack the clerk, leave him for dead, and essentially flee the victim's vehicle and flee the scene," said Joanna Small, a spokesperson with Wheat Ridge Police.

Detectives have embarked on "an exhaustive investigation" since the crime and the department said on Friday morning it won't release any further information about the suspect or the victim's vehicle.

"We don't get these kinds of criminal incidents pretty frequently, so it's been pretty shocking to the community," Small said.