Planning commissioners in Colorado's Jefferson County vote against new bike park in foothills

Planning commissioners in Jefferson County voted not to move forward with plans for a new bike park near Conifer. The proposal has caused concerns for some residents in the area of the Colorado foothills.

CBS

The planning meeting ran late Monday night and a vote was taken shortly before midnight.

Planning commissioners voted unanimously to recommend that county commissioners deny a proposal for the construction of Shadow Mountain Bike Park.

Debate over the possible bike park, which would include a lift, and the construction that would be required to build it has swirled in the community for years, with some neighbors pushing back because of the lack of adequate roads to support the amount of traffic that the bike park would bring.

A final decision is scheduled to be made by the county on Nov. 12.