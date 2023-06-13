Sexual assault suspect wanted in January assault arrested in Arapahoe County

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened in January. Hilton Acker, 32, was taken into custody on June 9.

According to investigators, a victim reported a sexual assault on Jan. 7. The victim told investigators that she was driving on South Alton Street between East Mississippi Avenue and East Florida Avenue when she was flagged down by a male she did not know about 2:30 a.m.

Hilton Acker Arapahoe County

After the man got access to her vehicle, he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. After months of investigation, Acker was taken into custody by Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigators with the assistance of Denver Police Department SWAT and Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information related to this case or any other potential victims to come forward and contact investigators at 720-874-3668 or via email at jgagnepain@arapahoegov.com.