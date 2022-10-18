Sexual assault reported on University of Colorado Boulder East Campus

Police were investigating the report of a sexual assault outside the Institute for Behavioral Genetics on the CU Boulder East Campus early on Tuesday morning.

According to the CU Boulder press release, the the sexual assault reportedly took place at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, where investigators say a male suspect hit a female victim and then sexually assaulted her. It was not confirmed if this victim was a student, a faculty member or someone visiting the campus.

CU Safety Alert: CUPD is investigating a reported sexual assault on East Campus. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Mon. Oct. 17. More information here. https://t.co/QQP3WtHita — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) October 18, 2022

The suspect was described as a tall, white or light-skinned male with a long, dark beard, wearing several layers of clothing. The suspect was also wearing what was described as work-style gloves with removable fingertips.

Anyone with information can contact CUPD at 303-492-6666 and reference case number 2022-1782. To share information anonymously, information on contacting Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 970-669-6113 or info@nococrimestoppers.com.