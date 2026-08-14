Severe storms with heavy rain move across Colorado's Front Range; hail and flooding possible
Severe monsoon storms with heavy rain are moving across Colorado's Front Range. Downtown Denver was getting some of its heaviest rainfall of the year on Friday afternoon.
Severe thunderstorm warnings and flood advisories or warnings are in effect in some areas.
Hail and strong winds are possible with the stormy weather.
By 3 p.m., hail had already fallen south of Denver in the Castle Rock area.
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