Severe storms possible in Colorado Saturday and Sunday, with a wet Memorial Day

Severe storms possible Saturday and Sunday across the Front Range

The cloudy skies that started our Saturday will remain for the day across the eastern half of the state. The mountains, however, will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

Expect isolated storms to begin around the noon time frame from the foothills east, with scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk these storms could turn severe, including in the Denver metro area. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the chance for hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado.

The same threat exists on Sunday. The main difference is that the risk covers the Denver metro area, south, and east. The Northern Front Range is not part of the threat on Sunday. Even so, scattered thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon and even overnight heading into Memorial Day Monday. Sunday will be the coolest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the low 60s.

A few areas may start off Memorial Day with early morning drizzle. There will likely be a break in the wet weather mid-morning before it returns in the afternoon. The holiday will be a tad warmer with Front Range highs in the low to mid 60s.

Be sure to have a way to get weather alerts if you will be out and about this holiday weekend.