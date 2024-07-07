3 teen girls shot, 1 killed, after fight breaks out at party in Colorado park

A 14-year-old girl was killed in a shooting Saturday night at a park, according to Aurora police.

Another 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were also shot. Police say a number of minors were at a party at a park around 9:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Uravan Street when a fight broke out. During that fight, at least one person pulled a gun and started shooting. That's when the three girls -- all from Aurora -- were shot.

The area listed by police shows Highland Hollows Park, near South Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road.

Aurora police said no arrests have been made in the shooting and investigators are still looking for a suspect and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The victims have not yet been identified and police did not provide any description of a suspect or suspects.

Highland Hollows Park was the scene of a deadly afternoon shooting in 2017 as well.