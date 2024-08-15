Several stops on RTD's A Line in Denver impacted after cyclist crosses barrier, hit by train
Several stops on RTD's A Line were impacted on Thursday morning after a bicyclist was struck by a train. It happened at Sable Boulevard and Smith Road just before 9 a.m.
Investigators with the Aurora Police Department said that all lanes at that intersection were closed due to the collision. Initial details from police indicate that the bicyclist rode around the railroad crossing arms that were down over the train tracks and was struck by a passing train.
The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The A Line stops impacted by the collision include Central Park Station, Peoria Station and 40th/Airport - Gateway Park Station. RTD said that shuttle buses are replacing the A Line around those stops.