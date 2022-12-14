Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard
On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.
I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.
There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76.
