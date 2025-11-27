Three people injured in Denver in shooting on Broadway

The Denver Police Department is investigating after three people were injured in a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to DPD, officers were called to the scene in the 1100 block of N. Broadway around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found two people who had been injured. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials did not know the extent of their injuries.

A third victim was later found with what authorities said were minor injuries. That person was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators said they are working to develop suspect information.