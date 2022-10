Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.

Sergio Rodarte Jr and Andrew Rodarte Denver Police

The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.

The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers.