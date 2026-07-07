Former Colorado councilman Brent Metz sentenced to 4 years of probation, 90 days in jail in shooting of teen

A Colorado judge sentenced former town councilman Brent Metz on Tuesday to 4 years of probation for the shooting of a teenager two years ago. Metz will also be required to be in jail on work release for 3 months, is required to perform 120 hours of "useful public service" and "will have "no use or control of firearms during that period," the judge said.

Last month a Jefferson County jury convicted Metz, 40, on charges of third-degree assault and illegal discharge of a firearm. The former councilman of the town of Mountain View was acquitted on menacing charges.



A sign outside Metz property in Jefferson County CBS

In September 2024, the teenage victim and his teenage friend walked onto Metz' property to see if they could contact the property owner about possibly taking homecoming photos on the property. Police were called when Metz' wife spotted the pair, and after hearing about the intrusion, Metz, who wasn't home, drove to the spot where the teens were parked on the street outside his home. By that time, the teens had returned to their car and were preparing to write a note for the property owners. Metz then took his gun out -- a gun he claims was faulty and a model that has a history of misfiring -- and says it went off without his intent. The shot hit the teen victim in the face and caused serious injuries.

During Tuesday's sentencing, the victims and their families told the judge they don't think Metz is taking any accountability or responsibility for the crime. They asked the judge that Metz be restricted from ever owning a firearm.



"No person who acted with the level of recklessness shown in this case should ever again be trusted with a firearm," the mother of one of the victims said.

Jefferson County

Metz' legal team had asked the judge for only 1 year of probation. His lawyer David Jones disputed the claim that his client hasn't taken responsibility for what happened.

"He has been absolutely, 100% willing to take responsibility for the level of culpability that he is guilty for, which is carelessness and negligence," Jones said. "We never felt that this was a case where he was throwing all caution to the wind."

Metz apologized to the families when it was his turn to speak in the courtroom.

"I cannot begin to understand the fear, pain and trauma that you experienced as a result of what happened that day. I know that an apology cannot erase what occurred or undo the impact it has had on your lives. I can only tell you there hasn't been a single day since that accident that I haven't thought of and prayed for your family," he said.