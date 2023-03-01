Watch CBS News
Local News

Sen. John Hickenlooper supports DIA CEO Phil Washington as next FAA Administrator

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Sen. John Hickenlooper supports DIA CEO Phil Washington as next FAA Administrator
Sen. John Hickenlooper supports DIA CEO Phil Washington as next FAA Administrator 00:50

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, a Democrat representing Colorado, advocated for Denver International Airport Phil Washington on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Washington is being considered as the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration. 

phil-washington-faa-12vo-transfer-frame-468.jpg
CBS

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for a year and the past 12 months have been filled with aviation crises, including the debilitating delays and cancellations over the holiday travel season in December 2022 that left thousands of passengers stranded. 

In Wednesday's hearing, Hickenlooper touted Washington's work with public transportation in Colorado as well as his work at DIA. 

phil-washington-faa-12vo-transfer-frame-308.jpg
CBS

"When he led Denver's RTD, by far the region's largest agency in the state, he put our city's transit system back on track," said Hickenlooper. 

Washington has been CEO of DIA since 2021

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 11:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.