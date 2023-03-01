Sen. John Hickenlooper supports DIA CEO Phil Washington as next FAA Administrator

U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, a Democrat representing Colorado, advocated for Denver International Airport Phil Washington on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Washington is being considered as the administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA has been without a permanent administrator for a year and the past 12 months have been filled with aviation crises, including the debilitating delays and cancellations over the holiday travel season in December 2022 that left thousands of passengers stranded.

In Wednesday's hearing, Hickenlooper touted Washington's work with public transportation in Colorado as well as his work at DIA.

"When he led Denver's RTD, by far the region's largest agency in the state, he put our city's transit system back on track," said Hickenlooper.

Washington has been CEO of DIA since 2021.