Semi-truck trailer carrying wind turbine part breaks on E-470 east of Denver

An exit lane of southbound E-470 is closed east of Denver after the trailer of a semi-truck carrying wind turbine components broke early Saturday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, just before 5 a.m., troopers responded to reports of a stalled truck near milepost 20 just south of Interstate 70.

Troopers and road crews quickly learned that the trailer itself broke and the driver was unable to continue driving. The truck was hauling a wind turbine drivetrain component, which shifted on the trailer, causing it to break, according to CSP.

A handout photo from Colorado State Patrol shows a portion of a semi-truck trailer that broke on southbound E-470 after its load shifted, on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Colorado State Patrol

No injuries were reported.

The exit lane is now closed and CSP is telling people to expect extended delays as emergency crews work to remove the truck.