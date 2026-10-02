Semi-truck driver in deadly Colorado crash on I-70 seeks parole

The driver of the semi-truck that caused a fiery crash on Interstate 70 in Colorado in 2019, killing four people, is asking to be released on parole.

The case drew national attention after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commuted Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence from 110 years to 10 years.

The crash killed four people and injured several others after Aguilera-Mederos lost control of his truck on I-70.

CBS

At trial, Aguilera-Mederos testified that his brakes failed. Prosecutors argued he was speeding and drove past a runaway truck ramp before crashing into stopped traffic.

During his parole hearing, Aguilera-Mederos spoke about the victims and the lasting impact of the crash.

"The brakes went out, so I try to avoid the traffic, you know, not to hurt nobody," he said. "Unfortunately, the traffic was stopped, and four people lost their lives. I feel bad about it. I feel sorry, sad. I would have preferred God taking me instead of them."

Aguilera-Mederos also said he prays daily and hopes for forgiveness from those affected by the crash.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos CBS

"I pray every day," he said. "I would like to be forgiven by everyone involved in this trial. I would like to talk to them one day and let them know how I feel."

Aguilera-Mederos's original sentence of 110 years in prison was driven by the number of charges filed, mandatory minimum sentencing laws, and a legal requirement that the sentences be served consecutively.

Polis later reduced the sentence to 10 years, making Aguilera-Mederos eligible for parole this year

The parole board is weighing several factors, including the severity of the crime, his conduct while incarcerated, participation in treatment and rehabilitation programs, and his release plan.

CBS

Aguilera-Mederos told board members he would not return to prison if granted parole.

"I'm going to make sure that you don't regret your choice if I'm granted parole," he said. "I'm not coming back to prison. I feel like I don't belong here."

The case has now been referred to the full parole board for review. At least four of the seven participating board members must vote in favor of parole for Aguilera-Mederos to be released.

CBS Colorado reached out to victims and family members of those who were killed for comment but did not receive a response.