Westbound I-70 closed west of Denver for semi-truck crash

A semi-truck crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near the Colorado town of Georgetown on Saturday.

No injuries were reported, but according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office, traffic is being diverted off exit 228 and back onto I-70 to go around the crash.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Camera footage from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed several first responders and CDOT road crews, including a heavy-duty tow truck at the site of the crash.

The contents of the truck are expected to be transferred to another truck to get the materials back on the road, but the sheriff's office said there was no estimated time for reopening and motorists in the area should expect delays.