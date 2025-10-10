Semi gets stuck in the middle of Colorado Highway 133 in Hotchkiss

A semi became high-centered on Colorado Highway 133 in Hotchkiss on Friday afternoon. According to the Hotchkiss Fire Department, the highway in southwestern Colorado was closed.

Drivers were urged to use Lorah Lane to travel between Hotchkiss and Paonia, the Delta County Fairgrounds to travel between Crawford and Hotchkiss.

Hotchkiss Fire District

The fire department said that City Market can be accessed on the south side.

It was unclear how long the semi would be stuck on the highway.

Hotchkiss is about 235 miles southwest of Denver.