Semi drivers in Colorado must carry chains on I-70, other highways or face hefty fines

Colorado State Patrol troopers are stopping semi drivers once again to make sure they are carrying chains for their tires. According to Colorado state law, these drivers must carry chains with them every year from Sept. 1 to May 31.

This applies to vehicles with a combined weight exceeding 16,000 pounds, used in commerce or as a means of transport for at least 16 passengers, including the driver, on public highways.

The locations include:

I-70 west of milepost 259 (Morrison) to the Utah border.

Colorado Highway 9, milepost 63 to milepost 97 (Frisco to Fairplay).

Route 40 milepost 256 (Empire) to the Utah border.

S. Route 50 milepost 225 (Salida) to the Utah border.

S. Route 160 milepost 304 (Walsenburg) to the New Mexico border.

S. Route 285 milepost 250 (Morrison) to the New Mexico border.

All of U.S Route 550

Troopers say if the driver does not have chains or their paperwork in order, they will receive a fine. In Colorado, the Chain Law fines are a minimum of $500 for a commercial vehicle that fails to carry the required chains or alternative tractor devices, also known as ATDs, during the season window. The fine can increase to $1,000 if the vehicle gets stuck and blocks the road.

Troopers say semi drivers have to carry these chains for extra protection on snowy and icy roads. If not, they are more at risk of sliding off the road or running into another vehicle.

"Here in the higher country in Colorado, we can see snowfall as early as September and even going on through May," Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol, said. "We are making sure that they are carrying those chains to ensure that when a snowstorm arrives, they are equipped and well prepared."

The operation at the Dumont Port of Entry stop will go from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Troopers conducted a chain stop operation on I-70 near Dotsero, Colorado Wednesday. Troopers shared with us the results. This includes:

468 total contacts

102 total citations, 50 of which were chain violations

70 port runners (drivers who failed to stop for compliance checks)

1 driver without a commercial driver's license

The chain compliance rate was 89.5% among all contacts. The next proactive chain check operation is planned for the week of Oct. 13, 2025. Troopers say they see an average of 500 semi trucks during one operation.