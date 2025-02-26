Watch CBS News
Semi crash on I-25 exit ramp from westbound I-76 causes delays during Wednesday morning commute in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Crash on westbound I-76 blocks access to I-25 south during morning commute
A semi crashed on the southbound I-25 exit ramp from westbound I-76 early Wednesday morning, causing delays in the Denver metro area. Officials expected a complete closure of the ramp while the wreckage was cleared, sometime after 7 a.m.

A semi crashed on the I-25 exit ramp from westbound I-76 early Wednesday morning. CBS

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the call came in about 3:25 a.m. for the semi rollover. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. 

The semi was carrying file and metal piping and left quite a debris field. 

What caused the crash is being investigated. 

