Semi crash near Denver closes portion of westbound I-76 at Sheridan Boulevard

A semi crash closed a portion of westbound I-76 at Sheridan Boulevard on Monday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a semi crash was causing some major backups in that area at 7 a.m.

The road was closed between Colorado Highway 95 or Sheridan Boulevard and I-70 or Wadsworth Boulevard.

CDOT

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.

What caused the crash was being investigated. It was unclear how long the interstate would be closed.