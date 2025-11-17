Semi crash near Denver closes portion of westbound I-76 at Sheridan Boulevard
A semi crash closed a portion of westbound I-76 at Sheridan Boulevard on Monday morning. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, a semi crash was causing some major backups in that area at 7 a.m.
The road was closed between Colorado Highway 95 or Sheridan Boulevard and I-70 or Wadsworth Boulevard.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid delays.
What caused the crash was being investigated. It was unclear how long the interstate would be closed.