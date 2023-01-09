Watch CBS News
Semi crash closes westbound I-70 east of Silverthorne

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Monday morning. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at mile marker 207 on I-70 just after 7 a.m. 

i-70-tunnel-crash-1-csp-tweet-copy.jpg
CSP

When they arrived, state troopers found 3 vehicles involved, 2 semis and a passenger truck. One of the semis overturned and dumped its load of steel. 

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 216 and traffic was divered to Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. 

i-70-tunnel-crash-4-summit-cnty-fire-ems-on-fb-copy.jpg
Summit County Fire

One person was rushed to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

First published on January 9, 2023 / 11:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

