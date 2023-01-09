Semi crash closes westbound I-70 east of Silverthorne
A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Monday morning. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at mile marker 207 on I-70 just after 7 a.m.
When they arrived, state troopers found 3 vehicles involved, 2 semis and a passenger truck. One of the semis overturned and dumped its load of steel.
Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 216 and traffic was divered to Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.
One person was rushed to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.