Semi crash closes westbound I-70 east of Silverthorne

A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 east of Silverthorne on Monday morning. Colorado State Patrol investigators rushed to the scene at mile marker 207 on I-70 just after 7 a.m.

CSP

When they arrived, state troopers found 3 vehicles involved, 2 semis and a passenger truck. One of the semis overturned and dumped its load of steel.

I70 is currently closed westbound from the Eisenhower Tunnel to Silverthorne due to a crash involving two CMVs. Detour route is Highway 6 over Loveland Pass. pic.twitter.com/okwOpPPPMb — CSP_MCSAP (@CSP_MCSAP) January 9, 2023

Westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at mile marker 216 and traffic was divered to Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.

Summit County Fire

One person was rushed to the hospital. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.