Search continues after Colorado deputy fires at suspect following failed traffic stop

Deputies in Colorado are searching for a suspect following a failed traffic stop, where one deputy fired shots at the suspect. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist late Wednesday night.

That motorcyclist led police on a chase, and deputies caught up to the suspect as the suspect tried to ditch the motorcycle. Investigators said the deputy believed the suspect was reaching for a gun in the waistband. That's when an officer fired at the suspect near 71st and Washington.

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect who led them on a chase. CBS

The suspect ran away. The deputy tried to run after the suspect and but lost sight of them. That's when a perimeter was set up to search for the suspect.

Unfortunately, deputies were unable to locate the suspect. The search was called off just after 1 a.m. Thursday, and all streets in the area were reopened to traffic.