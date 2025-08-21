Search continues after Colorado deputy fires at suspect following failed traffic stop
Deputies in Colorado are searching for a suspect following a failed traffic stop, where one deputy fired shots at the suspect. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist late Wednesday night.
That motorcyclist led police on a chase, and deputies caught up to the suspect as the suspect tried to ditch the motorcycle. Investigators said the deputy believed the suspect was reaching for a gun in the waistband. That's when an officer fired at the suspect near 71st and Washington.
The suspect ran away. The deputy tried to run after the suspect and but lost sight of them. That's when a perimeter was set up to search for the suspect.
Unfortunately, deputies were unable to locate the suspect. The search was called off just after 1 a.m. Thursday, and all streets in the area were reopened to traffic.