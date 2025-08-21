Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues after Colorado deputy fires at suspect following failed traffic stop

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County Sheriff's deputy shoots at suspect, suspect remains on the run
Adams County Sheriff's deputy shoots at suspect, suspect remains on the run 01:02

Deputies in Colorado are searching for a suspect following a failed traffic stop, where one deputy fired shots at the suspect. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist late Wednesday night. 

That motorcyclist led police on a chase, and deputies caught up to the suspect as the suspect tried to ditch the motorcycle. Investigators said the deputy believed the suspect was reaching for a gun in the waistband. That's when an officer fired at the suspect near 71st and Washington. 

shots-fired-adams-county-6vo-transfer-frame-8.jpg
An Adams County Sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect who led them on a chase.  CBS

The suspect ran away. The deputy tried to run after the suspect and but lost sight of them. That's when a perimeter was set up to search for the suspect.

Unfortunately, deputies were unable to locate the suspect. The search was called off just after 1 a.m. Thursday, and all streets in the area were reopened to traffic. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue