Search continues for missing man Richard Mesa last seen in Lakewood
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Richard Mesa, 65. He was last seen in Lakewood on Saturday, June 10 about 1 p.m.
He was last seen wearing white sneakers, a jean jacket and a black hat. He suffers from a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused.
Mesa is described as a white male, 65 years old, with grey hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.
