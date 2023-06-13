Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues for missing man Richard Mesa last seen in Lakewood

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Richard Mesa, 65. He was last seen in Lakewood on Saturday, June 10 about 1 p.m. 

richard-mesa-lakewood.jpg
  Richard Mesa Lakewood Police

He was last seen wearing white sneakers, a jean jacket and a black hat. He suffers from a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused.    

Mesa is described as a white male, 65 years old, with grey hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. 

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 8:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.