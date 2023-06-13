Search continues for missing man Richard Mesa last seen in Lakewood

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a senior alert for Richard Mesa, 65. He was last seen in Lakewood on Saturday, June 10 about 1 p.m.

Richard Mesa Lakewood Police

He was last seen wearing white sneakers, a jean jacket and a black hat. He suffers from a cognitive disorder that causes him to be confused.

Please share this senior alert. Please call 911 if you see Richard Mesa. pic.twitter.com/DHy6VdFPSX — CBI (@CBI_Colorado) June 12, 2023

Mesa is described as a white male, 65 years old, with grey hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303.980.7300.