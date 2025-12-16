Search begins for 2 missing 13-year-old girls in Colorado, classes canceled at school

In Elbert County, authorities began searching for two missing 13-year-old girls after they were last seen leaving a school with backpacks on Monday evening. According to investigators, the Elbert School has canceled classes for Tuesday as a result of the search.

The Elbert School. CBS

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office told CBS Colorado that after the two girls were reported missing, deputies conducted a search within a five-mile radius of the school, which is located in the Elbert County School District 200. That search was called off around 11:30 p.m. to midnight.

Eva Elbert County

According to the sheriff's office, the search included drones and canines from the Elbert County Sheriff's Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue, people on ATVs and on foot. Investigators said the search will "ramp up operations in the morning" and that Arapahoe Rescue Patrol will be added to the search resources.

Neillily Elbert County

According to investigators, the girls are both 13 years old and their names are Eva and Neillily. They go to the Colorado Springs School and were visiting the Elbert School for a basketball game. They apparently left the school with their backpacks around 5 p.m. on Monday. Both were last seen wearing blue shorts and hoodies.