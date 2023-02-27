Watch CBS News
Local News

Search continues for missing snowboarder near Nederland

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Search continues for missing snowboarder near Nederland
Search continues for missing snowboarder near Nederland 00:22

The search for a missing snowboarder continued Monday in Boulder County after he was reported missing on Sunday night. According to the Boulder County Sheriff, nearly 3 dozen searchers have been searching for the 50-year-old. 

caribou-missing-snowboarder-1-boulder-county-sheriff-copy.jpg
Boulder County

The man was using a splitboard, a snowboard that breaks into skis, near the Old Caribou Townsite which is outside of Nederland. 

Avalanche conditions in the area are considered moderate. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 3:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.