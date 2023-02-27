Search continues for missing snowboarder near Nederland
The search for a missing snowboarder continued Monday in Boulder County after he was reported missing on Sunday night. According to the Boulder County Sheriff, nearly 3 dozen searchers have been searching for the 50-year-old.
The man was using a splitboard, a snowboard that breaks into skis, near the Old Caribou Townsite which is outside of Nederland.
Avalanche conditions in the area are considered moderate.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.