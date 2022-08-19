Watch CBS News
Colorado School of Mines incoming class march up Mount Zion in over hundred-year-long tradition

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Hundreds of new students at the Colorado School of Mines are marching up Mount Zion in Golden in a tradition dating back to 1908.

About 665 students embarked on the trek to carry a 10-pound rock from their hometown for three miles up the mountain and spruce up the "M," by placing their rock down in the giant M-shaped display on the side of the mountain. 

Last year, second-year students participated alongside incoming freshmen and transfers because of a hiatus the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. First-year students and transfers broke a record last year with the largest class in the school's history -- about 1,580 students.

Other traditions and activities take place at the top of the climb, such as "whitewashing" the rocks for a new coat of paint and spray-painting the students' mining helmets.

