School in Northern Colorado evacuated after high winds damage roof

Students at a school in Northern Colorado were evacuated Friday afternoon after high winds damaged the building.

According to Weld County School District Re-3J Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst, the wind began lifting the roof of Weld Central Middle School. A safety notification from the school around 2 p.m. said that all students had been evacuated to the Weld Central High School building. The high school lies about 100 feet north of the middle school. School officials have not reported any injuries.

The district said they notified parents and dismissed the students at 3 p.m. Students who ride the bus were dismissed from the high school to their usual assigned buses, which school officials said are expected to run on time. Parents can pick up their students at the Weld Central High School Auditorium.

Rabenhorst confirmed that there is roof damage to the school, but the extent of it has not yet been released.