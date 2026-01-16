Watch CBS News
Local News

School in Northern Colorado evacuated after high winds damage roof

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Students at a school in Northern Colorado were evacuated Friday afternoon after high winds damaged the building.

According to Weld County School District  Re-3J Superintendent Greg Rabenhorst, the wind began lifting the roof of Weld Central Middle School. A safety notification from the school around 2 p.m. said that all students had been evacuated to the Weld Central High School building. The high school lies about 100 feet north of the middle school. School officials have not reported any injuries.

The district said they notified parents and dismissed the students at 3 p.m. Students who ride the bus were dismissed from the high school to their usual assigned buses, which school officials said are expected to run on time. Parents can pick up their students at the Weld Central High School Auditorium.

Rabenhorst confirmed that there is roof damage to the school, but the extent of it has not yet been released.  

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue