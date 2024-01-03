Colorado's Sapphire Point Overlook up for big changes this year

The U.S. Forest Service's White River National Forest includes dozens of incredible spots to experience Colorado's natural beauty, but few of them are as simple to get to with as big of a payoff as Sapphire Point Overlook. It's a little trail looking alongside Lake Dillon between Frisco and Keystone.

Sapphire Point Overlook near Lake Dillon. CBS

The spot is so popular, that the U.S. Forest Service eventually put in reservations for a part of the overlook so people could lock down a moment to hold wedding ceremonies, make marriage proposals, take photos, whatever. There are four timeslots each day, and District Ranger Adam Bianchi said they are full up every slot, every day, every year.

"What we are seeing is oftentimes there is not enough space also for the general public," Bianchi said. "So we are trying to create a separate overlook spot that people can use and create a really great experience."

That plan is a part of the open public comment (and if you are interested in commenting on the project, feel free to do so here,) which will collect its findings on Jan. 20, and then the Forest Service hopes to have a concrete plan to act on by spring. It's hoping to break ground by September, and have everything up and ready to go by next year this time.

So, what are the changes proposed?

A brand-new overlook on the east side of the trail, overlooking Lake Dillon with an incredible view of the ranges behind it. Bianchi said if visitors are familiar with the spot on the east end with the picnic tables, that's where they're thinking.

"The idea is to widen the trail there, take down a couple of trees there for a better visual, and create another overlook spot there," Bianchi said.

That will only make the issue of parking worse, with twice the capacity for big groups to be able to use the overlooks. Bianchi said that's a part of the plan too.

"What we would do with this parking lot is expand it, get different striping, create different opportunities... right now we have an issue where people are reserving a spot but there is not enough parking for the general public."

The parking lot at Sapphire Point Overlook is one of the spots slated for improvements in a plan by the U.S. Forest Service. CBS

There's also an idea to add an additional bathroom and to require those who have made reservations for a wedding (which can include parties of up to 35 people) to shuttle in their guests, so as to not take up spaces from the general public. Bianchi said without thinking of options like that, there's simply not enough room for everyone to enjoy the public natural wonder.