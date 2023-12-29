Sandra Spraker arrested, Colorado woman allegedly committed fraud while working as caseworker in Larimer County

A 45-year-old former government worker in Northern Colorado accused of forgery and abuse of public records was arrested on Friday in a disturbing criminal case that includes 99 charges. Larimer County Human Services says it's the first time their department has had a situation like it.

Sandra Spraker Larimer County

Sandra Spraker was working as a child welfare case worker in Larimer County for over a year before the county placed her on leave due to concerns over her performance. That was in September, and a lengthy investigation that followed then determined that Spraker had "significant inconsistencies in (her) official documentation" of her work for the county. That investigation was led by the Larimer sheriff's office.

"We are proud of the internal processes and procedures we have in place to review the work of our case workers. This unfortunate case was found due to these internal processes," Director of LCHS Heather O'Hayre said in a prepared statement that was included in a news release from the sheriff's office.

O'Hayre said they are "continuing to tighten our processes and procedures" in an effort to avoid a case like Spraker's from ever happening again.

The news release doesn't make it clear when Spraker, who lives in Wellington, was dismissed from or left her job with Larimer County. She was hired in April of 2022. It does say an arrest warrant was issued for her within the past week or two on 99 total charges. Those include forgery, abuse of public records, misconduct, attempt to influence a public servant and one count each of embezzlement of public property and theft.

"I'm grateful that DHS identified these issues and reported them to investigators. The welfare of children, especially those at risk, cannot be compromised," Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement.