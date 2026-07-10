Some San Miguel County residents on pre-evacuation notice for Ferris Fire burning in southwestern Colorado

Some people living in the far western portion of San Miguel County have been notified to be on "ready" status to prepare for a possible evacuation due to recent fire behavior associated with the Ferris Fire. Gov. Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency due to the fire earlier this week.

The fire has burned 62,916 acres and was 19% contained on Friday. Lightning caused the fire burning approximately 15 miles northwest of Dolores, Colorado on the San Juan National Forest on June 27.

Ferris Fire moves up steep terrain in the Glade Creek area Ferris Fire Incident Command

The affected area for pre-evacuation includes all areas east of Highway 141 from the top of Slick Rock Hill to the San Miguel–Dolores County line. Fire officials said there is currently no fire burning anywhere in San Miguel County.

The notification is a precautionary measure intended to help residents prepare should conditions change.

The Far Draw, Doe Canyon and Ferris Fires began on June 27 before they merged together and are being referred to as the Ferris Fire.

Zone 15 was placed on pre-evacuation notice on Friday, July 10, 2026. Watch Duty

California Incident Management Team 7 took command of the fire from San Juan National Forest Team 8 on Tuesday.