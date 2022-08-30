Watch CBS News
Gov. Polis announces new district attorney for embattled southern Colorado county

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A new district attorney is taking over in the San Luis Valley
A new district attorney is taking over a southern Colorado county after years of controversy from the former DA.

Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced Anne Kelly will be taking over as DA in the San Luis Valley on Sept. 1.

She has worked as a prosecutor in Boulder County and is tasked with rebuilding the DA's Office.

6p-kcnc-newscast-monday-clean-feed-frame-30712.jpg
Anne Kelly will take over as district attorney for the San Luis Valley on Sept. 1 after being appointed by Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.   CBS

The governor said it will take effort to restore trust and transparency which suffered under former DA, Alonzo Payne.

Complaints were piling up against Payne, including allegations that he yelled at victims and added to their trauma.

Payne resigned after an investigation in July.

